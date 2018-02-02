State police seek help in investigation of possible abduction attempt in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a possible abduction attempt in Watertown.

Officials say investigators are working to determine if the incident was an actual attempted abduction. The possible victim, a 12-year-old girl, was not harmed.

Police say they would like to speak with anyone who saw a girl on the Riverwalk in Watertown on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m. They also want to speak to anyone who works in the area and may have been leaving their job around that time.

Police are also looking to speak to a person who they believe may have observed the girl and interacted with her.

The person in question is described as a young adult male, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build and dirty blond hair. He was said to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and some type of white scarf or fabric near his mouth.

According to police, the man was walking a medium-sized white dog with dirty fur when he may have seen the girl.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-740-7817.

