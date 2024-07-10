NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are seeking the public’s assistance for information about a hit-and-run crash involving a Mansfield fire engine over the weekend.

On Sunday, state police troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-495 near Exit 27 in Norton. Mansfield Fire Engine 33 was being utilized to block lanes to ensure the safety of personnel at the crash scene.

“While positioned blocking the closed lanes of Interstate 495, Engine 33 was side-swiped by a tractor-trailer unit causing significant damage to the fire truck’s right side,” MSP said in a statement. “No personnel on scene were injured following the crash involving Engine 33.”

Authorities said the tractor-trailer continued southbound after the crash without stopping.

“The tractor-trailer unit was pulling a white trailer and would have significant damage to the left cab and possibly the trailer portion of the unit,” MSP said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the crash are asked to contact MSP at 508-543-8550.

