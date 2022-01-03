NAPLES, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 67-year-old man who was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Mark Conley, of Naples, was last seen in the Lewiston area, and may be suffering from depression, said State Police Lt. Scott Gosselin.

His family became concerned for his well-being when he did not show up for a Christmas gathering, noting it’s unusual for him to disappear without notifying anyone, particularly around the holidays.

The investigation by Maine State Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)