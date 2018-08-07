State police seek tips after cyclist struck by hit-and-run driver in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are seeking information from the public after a Boston woman riding a bicycle was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Jamaica Plain Monday morning.

Responding troopers found the 20-year-old woman who had been hit lying on Centre Street at the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around 9:15 a.m.

She was taken to Faulkner Hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

A dashcam recorded the moment the driver of a red four-door car, which appears to be a hatchback, hit the woman as it left a rotary and kept going.

The woman’s dad, Henry, said the incident is disturbing and hopes the police are able to track down the motorist.

“The person who hit her didn’t stop and that was the most bothersome part of the whole thing,” he said.

Henry said his daughter was riding from West Roxbury to Cambridge for her internship when she was knocked to the pavement.

“It really angered us,” he said. “If the person had stopped, mistakes are mistakes.”

The woman was luckily wearing a backpack filled with an array of items, including a Thermos, which padded her fall.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the crash is urged to call the state police Milton barracks at 617-698-5840.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)