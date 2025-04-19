MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police are asking the public for information about a fatal crash that shut down I-93N during the evening commute on Thursday.

Police say a black Toyota Camry was driving erratically before the crash, and ask anyone who witnessed it to come forward.

Officials say a man from Revere died in the crash when his truck was hit. Three other cars were also involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Massachusetts state police barracks in Medford at 781-396-0100.

