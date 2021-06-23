BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three men in relation to a breaking and entering in Boston earlier this month.

The three individuals were seen using a tool to pry their way onto the rooftop of 100 Cambridge Street shortly before 7 p.m. on June 11, according to a release issued by police.

When they were approached by responding troopers, the men fled on foot toward Beacon and Tremont streets.

They are described as white men in their late teens early and all three were seen wearing black backpacks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 617-740-1500.

