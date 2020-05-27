BOSTON (WHDH) - State police seized nearly $140,000 in cash from a passenger at Boston’s Logan International Airport who was attempting to fly to a place known as a source area for illegal narcotics last weekend, authorities said.

While going through a TSA checkpoint, the passenger, who had missed his original flight and booked a second flight the same day, was questioned about a large amount of United States currency in his bag.

The man originally said that the amount was $1,500, according to state police.

When questioned further by state troopers, the man allegedly claimed to be carrying $40,000 to $50,000 in cash.

State police detectives then spoke to the man, who authorities say changed the amount he was carrying to $80,000 to $85,000.

State police K-9 Duke, who is trained to detect the odor of narcotics, reportedly showed a strong alert to the man’s belongings.

A count of the cash the man was carrying turned out to be $138,980, state police said.

The money was held pending further investigation.

The man allegedly refused to sign a receipt for the secured currency and left the building.

The money will be subject to forfeiture proceedings.

