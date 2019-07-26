State police seize several assault rifles, explosive devices from Wrentham home

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wrentham man is facing several criminal charges after police say they found multiple assault rifles, handguns, ammunition and homemade explosive devices while executing a search warrant Friday.

As a result of an investigation into his May Street home, the Massachusetts State Police Division of Homeland Security and Preparedness in connection with several other agencies took Michael R. Roby, 38, into custody after they uncovered five AR-15 style rifles, a Glock pistol, numerous high capacity magazines, bump stocks and five homemade bombs, according to a release issued by police.

Troopers say none of the weapons bore serial numbers and Roby did not possess a license to carry firearms.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Roby was buying parts and assembling the weapons himself.

Roby is facing several charges including unlawful possession of firearms, possession of large capacity weapons and production, possession, transportation or use of explosive or a destructive device.

“This investigation and warrant execution was a shining example of a multi-agency partnership, and one that removed an arsenal of home-assembled high-capacity weapons from a defendant who was not authorized by law to make or possess them,” said Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)