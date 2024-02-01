BOSTON (WHDH) - State police Sgt. Gary Cederquist, who was among the six people indicted Tuesday in connection with an alleged bribery scheme involving commercial drivers licenses, has retired and was issued a dishonorable discharge, officials said.

Cederquist and Trooper Joel Rogers were suspended without pay on Wednesday.

Cederquist and Rogers were both assigned to the Commercial Driver Licensing Unit at the time of the offenses. Two former unit members, Calvin Butner and Perry Mendes, who retired in 2022 and 2021 respectively, have also been charged in the case.

