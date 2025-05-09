DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik returned to the stand Friday to continue his testimony in the Karen Read murder retrial.

The defense questioned Bukhenik on three large pieces of tail light found outside a Canton home by now-fired Trooper Michael Proctor on Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 of 2022.

Bukhenik testified that he did his final search of 34 Fairview Road on Feb. 10, where he collected several small fragments of evidence, but did not see the larger pieces of tail light found by Proctor in the following days.

On Thursday, Bukhenik detailed the evidence collected the morning Boston police officer John O’Keefe was found dead.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank after a night of drinking in January 2022. Her lawyers argue she is being framed. Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

Bukhenik acted as lead investigator, and Proctor’s supervisor, throughout the investigation. The Massachusetts State Police later found Bukhenik failed to properly supervise a subordinate.

Proctor was fired for sending inappropriate texts about the investigation, including some he read on the stand during the last trial.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)