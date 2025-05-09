DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik returned to the stand Friday to continue his testimony in the Karen Read murder retrial.

The defense questioned Bukhenik on three large pieces of tail light found outside a Canton home by now-fired Trooper Michael Proctor on Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 of 2022.

“You had the evidence and turned it over to someone who you can’t identify?” Defense Attorney Alan Jackson asked.

“It was a member of Massachusetts State Police,” Bukhenik said. “I know it was a trusted member of our unit.”

Jackson pressed Bukhenik on who bagged the pieces of plastic he found on the lawn at 34 Fairview. The detective said he couldn’t recall and didn’t recognize whether it was former state trooper Michael Proctor’s handwriting on the evidence folder.

“So it might have been a random stranger?” Jackson asked.

“That’s a ridiculous suggestion,” said Bukhenik.

The two sparred over whether Bukhenik, a native of Ukraine, knows the definition of the word “theory.”

Jackson also asked Buhkenik about texts that Brian Higgins shared with Read.

“Just so you know, I thought you were extremely hot off the rip,” read Buhkenik, a text from Higgins to Read.

For over an hour, Buhkenik read all of the messages, shared in the days and weeks before O’Keefe died.

“We did kiss earlier, no?” Read texted Higgins.

“I think you initiated that… No?” Higgins texted Read.

“Yup. Do I owe you an apology?” Read texted Higgins.

“OMG. No,” responded Higgins.

The two often talk about drinking and share multiple photos of their cocktails. Read writes her relationship with O’Keefe became troubled after he took in his sister’s children to care for them full time.

Read said she never wanted kids.

“Honestly, the issues with the kids bother me more than him actually cheating, it’s constant and it feel like lose/lose,” read Buhkenik, part of a text from Read to Higgins.

Buhkenik confirmed after Read met with Higgins, at one point that she “ghosted” him in the days before O’Keefe died.

Higgins texted Read, “Ummmmmm” and “well” while the two were drinking at the Waterfall Bar with O’Keefe present, just an hour before he was dropped off at the party.

There was no response until the next morning when Read wrote “John died.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)