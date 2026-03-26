A state police sergeant has been indicted on a felony motor vehicle homicide charge.

The indictment alleges Scott Quigley was driving drunk, negligently when he crashed his unmarked cruiser into a van head-on.

A 37-year-old man with developmental challenges and used a wheelchair was injured in the crash. He died a month later. The driver of the van was also injured.

7NEWS obtained state police bodycam video of the crash from a defense attorney in another case Quigley investigated. That attorney alleges Quigley’s role in the crash and how it was investigated could impact his client’s case. That trial is now on hold as a result.

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