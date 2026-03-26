A Massachusetts State Police sergeant has been indicted by a statewide grand jury on a charge of felony motor vehicle homicide, the Suffolk Country District Attorney announced Thursday.

The indictment alleges Scott Quigley was drunk driving negligently when he crashed his unmarked cruiser into a van head-on in Woburn in December 2023.

A 37-year-old man with developmental challenges, who used a wheelchair, was injured in the crash. He died a month later.

The driver of the van was also hurt.

7NEWS obtained state police bodycam video of the crash from a defense attorney in another case Quigley investigated. That attorney alleges Quigley’s role in the crash and how it was investigated could impact his client’s case. That trial is now on hold as a result.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said more information about the case should be revealed in court at a later date.

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