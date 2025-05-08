DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read and her defense team arrived at court Thursday morning for another day of testimony in her murder retrial.

State Police Sergeant Yuriy Bukhenik took the stand and held up Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s clothing, collected from the hospital where he was pronounced dead in January 2022.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank after a night of drinking. Her lawyers argue she is being framed. Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

Bukhenik noted Thursday that a shoe was missing when he picked up the clothing, leading him to believe that O’Keefe had been “knocked out of his shoes.” He also testified about the moment he and now-fired Trooper Michael Proctor seized Read’s SUV.

“There was a large piece of red tail light cover missing from the vehicle,” he said. “The defendant stated that she dropped Mr. O’Keefe off at 34 Fairview. She was asked if she saw him go in the house, she stated no she did not see him go in the house. She was asked about the damage to her rear tail light, to which she stated, ‘I don’t know how I did it last night.'”

Bukhenik acted as lead investigator and Proctor’s supervisor throughout the investigation. The Massachusetts State Police later found Bukhenik failed the properly supervise a subordinate.

Proctor was fired for sending inappropriate texts about the investigation, including some he read out loud on the land during the last trial.

On Wednesday, cell phone expert Jessica Hyde took the stand to walk the jury through the finer details of data pulled from the cell phones of both Jennifer McCabe and O’Keefe.

Hyde agreed with a prior prosecution witness, Ian Whiffin, that McCabe did not look up “hos long to die in cold” at 2:27 a.m. the night O’Keefe died, like the defense argues.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Connor Keefe also showed the jury pieces of broken tail light, that the department says were found outside the home at 34 Fairview Road. He also held up the sneaker that prosecutors say O’Keefe was wearing when he was allegedly hit by Read’s SUV.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)