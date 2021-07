KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - A state police sergeant came to the rescue of an owl who appeared to be suffering from a concussion on Monday morning.

The owl was found on the New Hampshire town line of Keene and Sullivan, according to N.H. state police.

The wild bird was transferred to the Winchester Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for further care.

