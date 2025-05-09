DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read and her defense team arrived at court Friday morning, rounding out the third week of testimony in her murder retrial.

The jury heard from several witnesses Thursday, including Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik, who detailed the evidence collected the morning Boston police officer John O’Keefe was found dead.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank after a night of drinking in January 2022. Her lawyers argue she is being framed. Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

Bukhenik also spoke Thursday about the behavior of another state trooper in the case, Michael Proctor, who has since been fired. Bukhenik reported he was not demoted, but lost five vacation days for failing to properly supervise Proctor.

He returned to the witness stand Friday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

