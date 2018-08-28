State police: Shots fired in area of MIT campus, one building struck

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a building on the MIT campus was struck by gunfire Monday night, officials said.

State police detectives and a ballistics unit are assisting with an investigation that is underway in the area of Memorial Drive in Cambridge.

The exact time in which the shots were fired is not clear.

Mystery on memorial Drive…state police helping MIT police after possible shots fired overnight #7News pic.twitter.com/yOeSHcLTjv — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 28, 2018

No injuries were reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation in ongoing.

MSP detectives, Crime Scene Services, and Ballistics Unit responding to MIT to assist investigation of prior shots fired incident. Info developing, but at this time appears shots may have been fired in area last night and at least one struck a building. Nothing further right now. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 28, 2018

