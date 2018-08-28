State police: Shots fired in area of MIT campus, one building struck

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a building on the MIT campus was struck by gunfire Monday night, officials said.
State police detectives and a ballistics unit are assisting with an investigation that is underway in the area of Memorial Drive in Cambridge.
The exact time in which the shots were fired is not clear.
No injuries were reported.
No additional details were immediately available.
An investigation in ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates on air and online.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)