DEVENS, Mass. (WHDH) – State police troopers have a new way to end police chases.

On Wednesday, police showcased the technology, which uses darts fitted with GPS tracking devices to catch criminals in fleeing vehicles.

The new technology is developed by a company known as StarChase. Currently being outfitted on a limited number of cruisers, the system uses a deployment device to fire a dart at the backside of a suspect’s car.

Troopers can fire the darts with the push of a button.

Once a dart attaches to a car, troopers can discontinue their pursuit and allow colleagues at state police headquarters to track the suspect vehicle’s whereabouts and catch up a later time.

Police demonstrated the StarChase deployment at a facility in Devens.

So far, the Massachusetts State Police is the first law enforcement agency in New England to use the system.

State police currently have devices installed on 30 cruisers. Officials said they are hoping to expand the program in the future.

To date, Lt. Col Mark Cyr said the state police have had more than 50 deployments over the past six months.

“Every one of them, we were able to deescalate a dangerous pursuit or a vehicle fleeing,” Cyr said.

Troopers said the darts will not stop chases altogether. They said the technology is another tool, though, to make roads safer for the public and for police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)