State police: Stolen gun found in Brockton man’s car following Milton traffic stop

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing gun charges after troopers found a stolen pistol in his car following a traffic stop in Milton for tinted windows Friday, state police said.

Troopers patrolling the Blue Hills Parkway at 12:45 a.m. pulled over a 2014 Infinity Q50 for allegedly failing to display a license plate and suspected illegal window tint, according to police. The troopers allegedly saw the driver try to conceal something and found a loaded Colt 9mm pistol reported stolen out of Bridgewater under his seat, police said.

Edison Hui, 19, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, improper storage of a firearm, possessing a firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without a license, receiving stolen property of more than $1,200, obstructed windows and a license plate violation. He was arraigned in Quincy District Court.

