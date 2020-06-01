State police: Stolen gun found in Mattapan man’s car following Canton traffic stop

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mattapan man is facing gun charges after troopers found a stolen pistol in his car following a traffic stop in Canton early Sunday morning.

Troopers patrolling the ramp from Route 93 south to Route 95 just after midnight pulled over a white Honda traveling twenty miles over the speed limit, according to police.

The driver, 22-year-old Alijah Rosa, immediately informed the trooper that his license was suspended and the trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and found a loaded Smith and Wesson pistol in the back of the passenger seat.

The pistol was reported stolen nearly a year prior.

Rosa was released on $5,000 bail and his passenger was issued a criminal summons and released from the scene.

Rosa is due to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on a number of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and possession of a stolen firearm with a deface serial number.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)