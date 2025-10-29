WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene of a stolen motor vehicle operating erratically in Westport Wednesday morning.

“The stolen vehicle struck a cruiser on scene before Troopers placed the operator in custody without further incident,” police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox