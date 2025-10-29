WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene of a stolen motor vehicle operating erratically in Westport Wednesday morning.

“The stolen vehicle struck a cruiser on scene before Troopers placed the operator in custody without further incident,” police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

