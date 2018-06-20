State police stop small pickup truck hauling massive, unsecured load

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police want drivers to ask themselves one thing before taking to the highway: “What could go wrong?”

The department shared photos Wednesday of a small pickup truck hauling a massive, unsecured load of what appeared to be an array of classroom items.

Trooper Joel Daoust stopped the truck on I-91 in Springfield and cited the driver for “obvious” reasons.

“Please remember, when traveling with a load in a vehicle, take a look at it and before taking to the roads,” police said in a Facebook post.

