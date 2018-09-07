State police: Student arrested after calling in bomb threat on bus

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A student was arrested and charged after state police say they called in a threat that a bomb was onboard a bus in Bridgewater Friday.

The threat, which was received by Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School and later deemed fake, prompted an evacuation of the bus at a rest stop on Route 24 north shortly before 3 p.m., according to authorities.

A bomb squad cleared the bus and investigators determined the threat came from a student on the bus.

Police say charges will be filed against the student, whose name was not made public.

No additional details were immediatle avaialble.

