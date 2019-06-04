State police supervisor, trooper sentenced in overtime abuse scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two more members of the Massachusetts State Police were sentenced on Tuesday in connection with the ongoing investigation of overtime abuse at the agency, officials say.

Retired Lt. David Wilson, 58, of Charlton, was sentenced by to one day (deemed served), two years of supervised release with the first six months to be served in home detention, and restitution of $12,450.

Suspended trooper Heath McAuliffe, 41, of Hopkinton, was sentenced to one day (deemed served), one year of supervised release with the first six months to be served in home detention, a fine of $4,000, and restitution of $7,860, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Wilson and McAuliffe previously pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

The government recommended six months incarceration for both Wilson and McAuliffe.

Officials say that Wilson, who served as the officer-in-charge of several overtime shifts, received overtime pay for shifts from which he left early or did not work at all.

In 2016, Wilson earned approximately $259,475, which included approximately $102,062 in overtime pay, and during that year, the investigation revealed that Wilson earned approximately $12,450 in overtime pay for 124.5 AIRE overtime hours that he did not work.

In 2016, McAuliffe, who was assigned to Troop E, which was responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic regulations along the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate I-90, earned approximately $164,680, which included approximately $60,908 in overtime pay.

In 2015, McAuliffe earned approximately $180,215, which included approximately $83,496 in overtime pay.

