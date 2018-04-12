State police: Suspect who shot cop in Marstons Mills in custody

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - The person who shot a police officer in Marstons Mills Thursday afternoon is in custody, state police said.

WATCH LIVE: Latest on officer shot in Barnstable

State troopers and local police responded to a report of an officer shot at 109 Blueberry Lane.

Sources tell 7’s Steve Cooper that the suspect was hiding in a closet with a gun before they shot a K9 officer who was sweeping the attic in the head.

The officer was executing a warrant at the time of the shooting.

The officer was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.

The scene on Blueberry Lane remains active and the neighborhood is blocked off. Video from Sky7 showed SWAT vehicles and multiple police cruisers at the home.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details become available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)