State police suspend search for missing man on Lake Cochickewick in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) — State police suspended their search late Thursday night for a missing man on Lake Cochickewick in North Andover.

The 21-year-old man has been missing since just before 6 p.m. Police said he and four other people were on a boat in the lake Thursday afternoon when he and another man jumped into the lake. He never resurfaced.

The search was suspended Thursday night when it became too dark to search. The search, now a recovery mission, will resume on Friday.

