State police SWAT team arrests Athol man accused of threatening judge

ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — A Massachusetts State Police tactical team was called in early Friday morning to arrest an Athol man accused of threatening a state judge, an official said.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team made entry into a house on South Street in Athol about 3 a.m. after troopers spent several hours trying to persuade Jeffrey Wheeler, 56, to surrender peacefully, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

Wheeler, who was subdued with a Taser electronic control weapon, was taken to a hospital for examination before being booked at the State Police Barracks in Athol.

The arrest warrant was obtained Thursday after an investigation into threats Wheeler made against an unnamed state judge.

It’s unclear what charges Wheeler is facing.

He is slated to be arraigned Friday in Orange District Court.

