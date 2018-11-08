State police ticket tractor-trailer driver after O’Neill Tunnel crash causes major delays on I-93

BOSTON (WHDH) - Motorists heading into Boston were forced to deal with major traffic delays Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer clipped the top of the O’Neill Tunnel, sending debris flying through the air, officials said.
And now the driver has been ticketed for overheight and overwidth truck, state police say.
Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway near Exit 20 about 6 a.m. found a pair of disabled vehicles and debris from the toppled truck in the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Video shared by MassDOT shows several cars swerve out of the way at the last minute as the truck comes to a screeching stop in the middle travel lane.
All lanes have since been reopened in the tunnel and the destroyed truck has been towed away.
Residual delays of more than 90 minutes are expected through the morning. Traffic on the Zakim Bridge was at a standstill for several hours.
Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.
No injuries were reported.
This is a breaking story; Stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)