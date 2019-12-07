State police to charge truck driver who allegedly smashed into Dennis bridge, injuring motorist

DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are seeking charges against a truck driver whose cargo struck a bridge in Dennis Friday, sending concrete onto another car and seriously injuring a passenger, officials said.

Troopers responding to the scene on Route 6 underneath the Bass River Bridge found a truck pulling a trailer carrying a hydraulic lift that was too high to clear the bridge had smashed into the bridge, according to state police. The impact dislodged concrete that landed on the hood and windshield of a 2014 Mazda 3 that was also on Route 6, police said.

The Mazda’s passenger, a 55-year-old Brewster woman, suffered serious injuries and the driver, a 56-year-old Brewster man, suffered minor injuries, according to police. Both were transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

The truck driver, a 41-year-old Brockton man, was not injured. He will be summonsed to Orleans District Court on charges of driving to endanger, driving with a suspended license and an overheight violation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)