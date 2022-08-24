FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are working to erect a granite statue of K9 Frankie, who was killed in the line of duty last month.

The statue will be in downtown Fitchburg, where Frankie worked. A GoFundMe page raised over $9,000 to build it. Any extra funds will go to a nonprofit started in Frankie’s honor.

Frankie died during an arrest after an hours-long standoff. The suspect fired at Frankie and his handler, killing Frankie. He was a member of the State Police for nine years.

