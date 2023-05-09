WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Most of Route 95 south has been closed to traffic in Weston after officials say a tractor-trailer accident resulted in polyurethane being spilled on the highway.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers along with Weston Fire Department crews were responding to the incident as of 10 a.m.

According to the MSP Twitter account, three lanes were closed after the truck involved spilled a “load of polyurethane,” with traffic being directed through a breakdown lane.

In their own social media post, the MassDOT said the roadway spill was in the area of Exit 39A, by Route 30.

By 10:40 a.m., SKY7HD spotted several firefighters spreading sand across the spill, with a tractor-trailer truck pulled off to the side of the road, parked on a patch of grass. Heavy traffic could also be seen leading up to the site of the cleanup.

Authorities have not yet said whether there were any injuries, but advised drivers to expect delays.

Tractor trailer roadway spill in #Weston on I-95-SB at Exit 39A (Rt 30). All I-95 SB travel lanes are currently closed. Traffic getting by in left breakdown lane. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 9, 2023

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)