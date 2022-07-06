NEW BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A State Police trainee is expected to recover after his firearm accidentally went off, injuring him Wednesday morning.

State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said a trainee at the State Police Academy in New Braintree suffered a “non-life threatening injury” when he accidentally discharged his gun during a training exercise.

The trainee was reportedly conscious and alert afterwards, Procopio said. He was immediately treated by medical staff before he was taken to a local hospital.

The incident will be investigated by the Division of Standards and Training.

