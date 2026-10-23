BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police announced significant reforms to its recruit training program ahead of the next class of recruits entering the academy next week.



The program aims to strengthen recruit safety through increasing training standards and accountability following an independent review.

Some of the priority reforms include eliminating the title of drill instructor and switching to a leadership team focused on recruit development, expanding medical training and oversight to improve safety and prevent injuries, and establishing graduation standards for trainees.

This comes in the wake of the death of state police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia, 25, who died from injuries he sustained during a training exercise at the academy in September 2024.



Four people who worked at the academy were criminally charged in connection with Delgado-Garcia’s death.

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