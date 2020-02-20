State police trooper dragged during Ware traffic stop, suspect nabbed

The trooper stopped a 2009 Nissan Altima for a license plate violation while traveling on the southbound side of Route 32 and identified the driver as 24-year-old Enfield, Connecticut resident Joseph Hurlburt who was wanted on multiple warrants.

As the trooper attempted to remove Hurlburt from the vehicle, the suspect began to drive forward and allegedly accelerated to a “high rate of speed” dragging the officer about 30 feet before coming to a stop.

The trooper was not injured.

Hurlburt then took off down the highway toward Palmer.

He was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Thursday morning and is set to face a judge in Eastern Hampshire District Court.

He is facing a number of charges including, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and interfering with a police officer.

