WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper helped get a pair of geese to safety on Route 128 in Wakefield Tuesday morning.

The geese tried to cross the busy highway during rush hour at 8 a.m.

The trooper stopped his cruiser and got out to usher the geese to the side of the road. He then got back into his vehicle to steer them to safety.

Traffic was temporarily stopped to allow the animals to safely cross.