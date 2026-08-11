BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two vehicles, including a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, were badly damaged in a crash in Brockton Monday night that injured a state trooper and 2 others.

Both vehicles showed damage on their passenger sides.

The crash occurred on Belmont Street around 11 p.m.

“The trooper along with the operator and passenger of the other vehicle were transported to area hospitals with injuries,” state police said in a statement.

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