DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police Trooper Joseph Paul was back on the witness stand in the Karen Read murder trial Monday, continuing his testimony after a busy end to the week in the trial last week.

Jurors on Friday saw recreations of Read’s SUV speeding up in reverse on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022. Jurors also saw data showing how quickly she could have reached speeds over 20 miles-per-hour.

Paul followed a series of expert witnesses on Friday and returned to the stand shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit Boston police officer John O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read and O’Keefe were dating when O’Keefe died.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case.

Read has pleaded not guilty in the case and maintains her innocence.

Trooper continues testimony

Joseph Paul, who works with the state police collision analysis and reconstruction unit, previously said the data he reviewed was consistent with a pedestrian strike, saying this incident could have been a “side swipe” strike in which Read hit O’Keefe with the corner of her car.

He remained on the witness stand as of around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

