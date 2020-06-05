State police trooper shoots Vermont carjacking suspect

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper shot and injured a carjacking suspect from Vermont who was driving toward the trooper as he put down a tire deflation device on Friday morning, authorities said.

The suspect, identified by police as Daniel Williams, 33, of South Burlington, Vermont, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after the shooting on Route 2 east in Shelburne Falls at about 9 a.m., according to an emailed statement from state police spokesman David Procopio.

Massachusetts State Police had been notified by Vermont police that a pickup truck they were looking for may be headed to Massachusetts, the statement said.

The trooper exited his cruiser and was in the process of laying down the deflation device at the Buckland-Shelburne line when the suspect’s vehicle approached and drove at him as he stood on the road, the statement said.

The trooper fired, the truck struck the cruiser, then continued for several more miles on damaged tires before the suspect was captured in Greenfield.

The suspect remains in the hospital and it’s not clear if he has an attorney.

The district attorney is investigating the shooting. The trooper’s name was not made public.

