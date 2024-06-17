DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police Trooper Joseph Paul was back on the witness stand in the Karen Read murder trial Monday, continuing his testimony after a busy end to the week in the trial last week.

Jurors on Friday saw recreations of Read’s SUV speeding up in reverse on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022. During Paul’s testimony, jurors also saw data showing how quickly she could have reached speeds over 20 miles-per-hour.

Come Monday, Paul faced cross examination and accusations from Read’s defense team. Software expert Ian Whiffin testified after Paul, answering questions about a much discussed Google search by one of the people involved in this case.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit Boston police officer John O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert.

Read and O’Keefe were dating when O’Keefe died.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case. Among allegations, the defense has focused on state police Trooper Michael Proctor as an investigator they say was involved in the alleged cover-up.

Read has pleaded not guilty in the case and maintains her innocence.

Trooper continues testimony

Joseph Paul, who works with the state police collision analysis and reconstruction unit, said the data he reviewed was consistent with a pedestrian strike, saying this incident could have been a “side swipe” strike in which Read hit O’Keefe with the corner of her car.

In cross examination on Monday, defense attorney Alan Jackson grilled Paul about his knowledge of physics.

“The truth is, you have no idea what all these physics calculations are, correct?” Jackson asked.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally objected to Jackson’s line of questioning and warned Jackson to not continue making statements and remarks through his questions.

Paul said Read’s Lexus hit O’Keefe’s arm but not his torso. He said the impact broke Read’s tail light, leaving scratches on O’Keefe’s forearm from pieces of broken plastic. As O’Keefe spun counter clockwise after the collision, Paul said, it is possible he hit is head on the curb.

“How do you account for the fact he didn’t have a broken bone,” Jackson asked.

“I don’t know,” Paul answered.

Jackson soon finished his cross examination after accusing Paul of making conclusions that don’t make sense because Trooper Michael Proctor told him to. He asked, at one point, if Paul was “trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.”

Software expert testifies

After Paul, Ian Whiffin took the stand as the prosecution’s 65th witness against Read.

Whiffin is a decoding product manager and former senior digital intelligence expert at Cellebrite, which makes forensic software.

Whiffin examined a search sent by Jennifer McCabe, who has been a focus of questioning from Read’s defense team.

McCabe was at the party at the Albert house the night O’Keefe died and at one point searched “Hos long to die in cold?” on the morning of Jan. 29.

The defense has argued McCabe made the search at 2:27 a.m., hours before O’Keefe’s body was found. McCabe and several witnesses have said she made the search later in the day at the urging of Read after Read spotted O’Keefe in the snow.

Whiffin said the search happened at 6:23 a.m., saying “There’s plenty of other evidence” to show him what was going on.

At the time the the defense claims the search happened, Whiffin said, McCabe was actually looking up youth sports schedules. Prosecutors said McCabe was home at the time, hours before she learned O’Keefe was missing.

Digital forensic expert Jessica Hyde previously told jurors McCabe’s search could have been timestamped at 2:27 a.m., rather than 6:23 a.m., because that was the time when she first opened the tab where she made the search.

