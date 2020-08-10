State police turn to public for help searching for man reported missing in Greylock Reservation

ADAMS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police, in conjunction with a number of other agencies, are turning to the public for help in their search for a man reported missing in Mount Greylock State Reservation in Adams.

William Malloy, 57, of Pittsfield was last heard from on August 2 and was reported missing on Saturday.

Malloy failed to appear for a new job he was scheduled to begin on Monday, August 3, and did not show up for a visit with his family in upstate New York that was to have occurred on Thursday, August 6.

His car was found to be parked near a Greylock Reservation trailhead off Gould Road near the Greylock Glenn.

On the evening of August 8, State Police, Adams Police, and Department of Conservation and Recreation Park Rangers searched the area around the vehicle’s location but did not locate Mr. Malloy. Yesterday, August 9, MSP Troopers, Adams Officers, DCR Rangers, and members of the Berkshire Search and Rescue Team conducted a more thorough search of the area, utilizing MSP and local police K9 units. Again, the search teams did not Mr. Malloy or any additional evidence.

Anyone who believes they have seen Malloy is urged to immediately call State Police-Cheshire at 413-743-4700, or call 911.

