State police turning on GPS trackers in cruisers, disbanding embattled Troop E

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 1,000 Massachusetts State Police cruisers and will be equipped with GPS tracking software by the end of the day Wednesday and the embattled Troop E has been completely disbanded, Gov. Charlie Baker and Col. Kerry Gilpin announced.

Baker and Gilpin released a 30-day update Wednesday on reforms to policies and procedures to increase oversight, efficiency and transparency at the department. The changes come following an overtime scandal that rocked the department, among other recent disclosures.

In addition to eliminating Troop E and activating GPS technology in marked police cruisers, a staffing study of Troop F and study of the MassDOT Turnpike barracks were conducted

“Our administration has been working closely with Colonel Gilpin to implement reforms at the State Police to improve public safety and restore the public’s trust in the Department,” said Baker. “While progress has been made to install new technology, eliminate excess overtime shifts and determine the appropriate staffing levels for the Turnpike and Logan Airport, there is much work to be done to improve efficiencies and policies at the State Police. I commend Colonel Gilpin for her leadership and we will keep working with the State Police to bring lasting reforms to this Department.”

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office is investigating Troop E’s alleged overtime abuses for possible criminal charges.

“I am proud of the work done by my command staff and other Department members in beginning to enact these reforms,” Colonel Kerry Gilpin said. “Much work remains to be done, and I am confident we will accomplish our mission of increasing the efficiency, transparency, and accountability of the State Police while further enhancing our capabilities to protect everyone who lives and works in Massachusetts and travels through the Commonwealth.”

The four former Troop E Barracks were absorbed into three regional Troops that cover portions of the Turnpike (Troops B, C, H) to increase staffing levels and improve public safety. Overtime shifts for the Turnpike are now available to the 786 troopers, instead of only the 136 troopers who were formerly assigned to Troop E.

Automated Vehicle location will be activated in 1,087 marked cruisers under a new state police policy issued Wednesday to govern usage of this GPS technology.

The Troop F staffing study will result in the assignment of 30 new state police members to Troop F as of May 27.

