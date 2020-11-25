State police upping patrols, deploying sobriety checkpoints in anticipation of Thanksgiving parties

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police will be upping patrols across the Commonwealth starting Wednesday night in anticipation of Thanksgiving Eve social gatherings and increased traffic volume, officials said.

Extra patrols will complement regular barracks patrols in each of the five regional Troops, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

From Wednesday night through Saturday night, the department will deploy a number of sobriety checkpoints in northeastern and central Massachusetts, Procopio said.

“The Massachusetts State Police urge all motorists to make responsible decisions over the holiday weekend by designating sober drivers, wearing seatbelts, and following all other traffic laws,” Procopio said in a statement.

Officials also reminded residents to adhere to the state’s guidelines for social distancing, mask use, and limits on the size of gatherings.

Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a stay-at-home advisory between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Every resident must also wear a mask in all public places, even when they are able to maintain six feet of distance from others.

Indoor gatherings at private residences are limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings at private residences are limited to 25 people.

Under Baker’s updated order, all gatherings must end and disperse by 9:30 p.m., regardless of size.

Fines for violating the gathering order will be $500 for each person above the limit at a particular gathering.

