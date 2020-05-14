State police urge drivers to be extra cautious after trooper crashes into moose

(WHDH) — Maine State Police are urging drivers to be extra cautious after a trooper crashed into a moose that was in the middle of the highway.

The trooper was responding to a call in Island Falls on Wednesday night when the moose suddenly stepped out in front of his cruiser, officials said in a Facebook post.

Police say the trooper luckily avoided serious injuries.

“Moose crashes are on the rise, as spring is here and the warmer weather sets in. Please be extra cautious in your travels and watch for moose, deer, and other animals as they can be very difficult to see and very unpredictable,” the department wrote.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)