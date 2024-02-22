BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are urging residents not to call 911 centers to see if their network is working amid a nationwide AT&T outage.

In a post on the department’s X account, state police wrote, “Many 911 centers in the state are getting flooded w/ calls from people trying to see 911 works from their phone. Please do not do this. If you can successfully place a non-emergency call to another number via your cell service, then your 911 service will also work.”

AT&T now says about 75 percent of its network is back up and running.

It’s unclear what caused the network outage.

