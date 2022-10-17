MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have identified the two drivers killed in a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 495 in Mansfield Saturday morning.

Authorities said Crystal Blake, 32, and Roland Roberge, 27, were killed in the crash on 495 South that happened sometime before 4 a.m.

All southbound lanes on the interstate were closed for hours as troopers responded to the incident, which left three vehicles in a breakdown lane and two in the road’s center median.

One of the cars involved was a Honda Civic driven by Blake, a Dorchester resident, who reportedly succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Roberge, of Norton, also died at the site of the crash, and was believed to have been operating a Volkswagen Passat involved in the crash.

An MSP spokesperson said a 44-year-old man from Brockton and a 46-year-old woman from Attleboro were also injured in the crash and were expected to recover after being taken to a nearby hospital. Another driver, a 19-year-old man from Cumberland, Rhode Island, was involved in the crash, but was reportedly not injured.

Throughout Saturday morning, all three southbound lanes on 495 were closed for four hours as rescue crews and investigators worked in the area.

Information on what led up to the crash has not yet been released.

