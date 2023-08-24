OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section arrested a man on Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday morning who was wanted for two armed robberies in Texas, officials said.

Brian Covington, 29, was believed to have fled Texas and traveled from Florida to New York City, to Martha’s Vineyard, according to state police.

MSP VFAS, in conjunction with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Oak Bluffs Police, and members of the United States Marshals Massachusetts Fugitive Task Force, began seeking Covington and developed areas of interest in the towns of Oak Bluff and Vineyard Haven.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing flew MSP VFAS Troopers to the island early Wednesday morning.

At about 10 a.m., MSP VFAS Troopers and Oak Bluffs Police detectives conducting surveillance of Pequot Avenue saw Covington walking toward a rooming house. As members of the team approached him, he ran into the rooming house at 20 Pequot Ave. and ran up a flight of stairs. Troopers and officers ran after him and apprehended him without incident inside the building.

He was transported to Dukes County Jail, where he is being held without bail pending rendition to Texas.

