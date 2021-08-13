ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A wanted man was taken into custody in Rockland after he led troopers on a multi-town chase across the South Shore on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle around 12:30 p.m. but the man fled north on Route 24 and led law enforcement officials on a chase through Raynham, Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, Hanson, and Rockland, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.

When the man reached Rockland, his car was hit with stop sticks and it came to a rest on Market Street.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a number of state and local police officers with rifles drawn gathered around his white Mercedes sedan that was stopped in the middle of the road.

SKY7 HD

Troopers armed with a shield could be seen approaching the vehicle in an attempt to coax the driver out.

The man, whose name has not been released, ultimately got out of the car with his hands in the air and surrendered.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the man was wanted for.

He was taken to South Shore Hospital for evaluation and will later be booked on multiple warrants. Additional charges related to the pursuit are also expected to be filed.

Residents were urged to avoid the area due to the heavy police presence.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

