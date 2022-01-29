BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are warning residents to stay off roads and highways as snowfall rates continue to intensify.

“Please heed the advice and stay off the roads if possible. Snowfall rate has increased in last hour or so and road conditions are worsening,” the law enforcement agency said in a tweet.

Some parts of the state have been getting pummeled with of 2 to 4 inches of snow per hour.

Powerful winds are also creating white-out conditions.

Another update from Sgt. Mike Murphy, one of our patrol supervisors in Boston. Please heed the advice and stay off the roads if possible. Snowfall rate has increased in last hour or so and road conditions are worsening. ⁦@MassDOT⁩ pic.twitter.com/nSqp36e5nf — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 29, 2022

