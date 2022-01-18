WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are warning of heavy traffic delays following a serious crash on Interstate 95 in Westwood on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway in the area of University Avenue before 2:30 p.m. found an SUV that had crashed into a guardrail.

The driver involved in the crash suffered serious injuries, according to state police.

An aerial photo showed what appeared to be a mangled Jeep Wrangler resting partially on top the guardrail.

Crash reconstruction and crime scene teams have been called in to investigate.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

#MAtraffic Crash Route 95 SB in the area of University Ave in #Westwood. Serious injuries reported. Crash Recon/Crime Scene responding to investigate. Avoid area if possible, heavy delays reported. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 18, 2022

