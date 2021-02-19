WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are warning drivers about slick roads after a pickup truck crashed in Worcester Friday morning.

The truck could be seen rolled over on its side following the crash on Interstate 290 eastbound just prior to Interstate 190.

There were no reported injuries.

“Roads are slick,” state police wrote on Twitter. “Take your time this morning.”

Light snow started falling Thursday afternoon and will continue to fall throughout Friday before completely clearing up by Saturday morning.

The entire Bay State is currently under a winter weather advisory.

#MAtraffic Crash, I-290 EB, just prior to I-190 in #Worcester. No injuries. Roads are slick. Take your time this morning. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/iV8nzjpCKC — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 19, 2021

